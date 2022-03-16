XLMedia (LON:XLM) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of XLM opened at GBX 26.80 ($0.35) on Tuesday. XLMedia has a 12-month low of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of £70.37 million and a P/E ratio of 90.00.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

