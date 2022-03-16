XLMedia (LON:XLM) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of XLM opened at GBX 26.80 ($0.35) on Tuesday. XLMedia has a 12-month low of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of £70.37 million and a P/E ratio of 90.00.
About XLMedia (Get Rating)
