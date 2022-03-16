XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $1,034,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XPEL stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.02. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 2.07.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in XPEL by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter worth $228,000.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

