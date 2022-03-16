XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Up 22.0% in February

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,800 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,340 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in XPEL by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in XPEL by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

XPEL stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. XPEL has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on XPEL. B. Riley cut their price target on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

