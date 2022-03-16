Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

XTNT stock remained flat at $$0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 59,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,137. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

