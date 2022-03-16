Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) vs. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yiren Digital and SoFi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $607.20 million 0.26 -$106.17 million $0.26 7.19 SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 6.90 -$55.77 million N/A N/A

SoFi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Yiren Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yiren Digital and SoFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58

SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.29, indicating a potential upside of 123.07%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 3.19% 19.52% 11.26% SoFi Technologies N/A -11.43% -5.70%

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Yiren Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yiren Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions. The Yiren Credit segment has the capability to provide individual borrowers and small business owners with a full spectrum of online & offline, multi-channel loan products funded by investors. The company was founded by Ning Tang in March 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

