Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings. Cocrystal Pharma posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cocrystal Pharma.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of COCP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.52. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,099. The company has a market cap of $50.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.46.
About Cocrystal Pharma (Get Rating)
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.