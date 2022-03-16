Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings. Cocrystal Pharma posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cocrystal Pharma.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 242,270 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 147,933 shares during the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COCP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.52. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,099. The company has a market cap of $50.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

