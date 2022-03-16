Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.40. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,226,000 after purchasing an additional 69,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,415,000 after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 746,096 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,831. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

