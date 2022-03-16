Zacks: Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) to post $38.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.86 billion. AT&T posted sales of $43.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $157.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.20 billion to $159.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $160.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $157.91 billion to $165.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

T stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. 37,522,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,546,641. The company has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $229,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 88.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 104,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,115 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10,645.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.