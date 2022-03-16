Zacks: Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Post $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 414.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 861,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,456,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,970 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6,591.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 223,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

