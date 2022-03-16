Zacks: Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Brokerages forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. 220,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,090. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

