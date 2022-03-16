Zacks: Analysts Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Announce $1.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.50. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $96.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

