Zacks: Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will post sales of $343.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.80 million and the highest is $414.70 million. SunPower posted sales of $305.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,174,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. SunPower has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

