Zacks: Analysts Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on USM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United States Cellular by 1,822.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.91. 1,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.64. United States Cellular has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

