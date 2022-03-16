Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Alerus Financial posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alerus Financial stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $501.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

