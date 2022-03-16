Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.65. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,856,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

