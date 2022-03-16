Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Post $0.71 EPS

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $7.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 54,067 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCII opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

