Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. South Jersey Industries reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.
NYSE SJI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,712. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,540,000 after buying an additional 2,103,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after buying an additional 1,173,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,528,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after buying an additional 519,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 483,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.
