Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. South Jersey Industries reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NYSE SJI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,712. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,540,000 after buying an additional 2,103,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after buying an additional 1,173,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,528,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after buying an additional 519,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 483,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.