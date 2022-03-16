Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.31). Marcus posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS.

MCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marcus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Marcus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 892,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $534.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.71. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marcus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.