Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.09). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

NYSE RIG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 23,434,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,880,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.04. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 52.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 310.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 454,756 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

