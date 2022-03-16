Zacks: Brokerages Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $413.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) to announce $413.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $409.10 million to $418.80 million. Materion reported sales of $354.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $85.39. The stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,236. Materion has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

