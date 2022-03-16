Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $62.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.20 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $59.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $254.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $259.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $281.35 million, with estimates ranging from $279.80 million to $282.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after buying an additional 263,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,491,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHEN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

