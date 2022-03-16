Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNVGet Rating) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $68,282,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,876 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 837.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,615 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 84,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

