Zacks Investment Research Downgrades F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Hold

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of F.N.B. Corp. have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by solid loans and deposit balances, efforts to improve fee income and opportunistic acquisitions, F.N.B. Corp. remains well-poised for growth. , manageable debt levels and solid liquidity position bode well for the future. The company's capital deployment activities seem impressive, through which it will likely continue enhancing shareholder value. Nonetheless, Despite expected rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates remain a concern for the company as it is expected to continue putting pressure on margins in the near term. Moreover, elevated operating expenses might hamper bottom-line growth to some extent.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.16. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after acquiring an additional 931,335 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 892.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 109,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 488,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 321,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

