Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $310,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $152,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

