Zacks Investment Research Lowers OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OPTN opened at $2.10 on Friday. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.54.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

