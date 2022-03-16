Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Sell

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Shares of YARIY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.01. 115,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,692. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

