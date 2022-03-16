Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. 72 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

ZEAL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $522.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

