Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Trading Down 2.8%

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.58 and last traded at $108.08. 91,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,093,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $820,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,218 shares of company stock worth $13,091,613 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,729,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 51,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zendesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

