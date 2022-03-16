Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zhihu updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:ZH opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.
Zhihu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
