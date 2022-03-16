Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zhihu updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ZH opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zhihu by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Zhihu by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,690 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

