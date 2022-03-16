Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $402 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.24 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

ZUO traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. 1,438,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,284. Zuora has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,033 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $289,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,682. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zuora by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zuora by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zuora by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Zuora by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

