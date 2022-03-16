Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Up 5.4%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.56. 11,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,150,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,033 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $289,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Zuora by 5.1% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Zuora by 12.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 6.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zuora by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

