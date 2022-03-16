Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 9,548.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after buying an additional 2,636,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,286,000 after buying an additional 2,240,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zymeworks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,463,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 117,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks (Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.