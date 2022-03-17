$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LG Display’s earnings. LG Display posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that LG Display will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LG Display.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LG Display stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 485,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,564. LG Display has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.18.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

