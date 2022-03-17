$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LG Display’s earnings. LG Display posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.
On average, analysts expect that LG Display will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LG Display.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LG Display stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 485,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,564. LG Display has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.18.
LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LG Display (LPL)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.