-$0.08 EPS Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verastem.
Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verastem in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Verastem stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $220.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.84.
Verastem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verastem (VSTM)
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.