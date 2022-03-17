-$0.10 EPS Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). MannKind reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MNKD. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MannKind by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,886. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $908.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.96.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

