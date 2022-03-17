$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMT. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.36. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

