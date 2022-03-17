$0.52 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.52. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,375,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 526,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,349. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

