$0.63 EPS Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.65. Thomson Reuters reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,055. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $86.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

