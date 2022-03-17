$0.73 EPS Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.80. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,726,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

