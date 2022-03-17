$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,898. Paychex has a 12 month low of $92.74 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.