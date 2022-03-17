$10.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $10.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.19 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $11.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $50.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.64 billion to $50.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.97 billion to $52.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $107.87. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

