$138.10 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) to post sales of $138.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. Livent reported sales of $91.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $577.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.30 million to $582.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $680.30 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $714.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of Livent stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,798. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,163.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Livent by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Livent by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.