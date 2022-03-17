$139.43 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) will report sales of $139.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.30 million. Amarin posted sales of $142.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $560.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $637.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $555.84 million, with estimates ranging from $419.97 million to $708.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

AMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 50,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 977.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

