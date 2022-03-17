$155.00 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) will post $155.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $133.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $663.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $665.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $748.95 million, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $765.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,252 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 306,155 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $5,317,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,862. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.