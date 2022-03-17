$181.82 Million in Sales Expected for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will report sales of $181.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.10 million and the lowest is $174.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year sales of $783.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $789.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $832.80 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $853.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Holley has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

