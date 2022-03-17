19,219 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Purchased by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.6% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

FNDF stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93.

