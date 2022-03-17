$194.78 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) to announce $194.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.76 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $193.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $860.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $860.18 million to $860.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $987.35 million, with estimates ranging from $976.10 million to $998.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.82 million, a P/E ratio of 168.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,371 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,251 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,246,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after buying an additional 143,481 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,227,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,230,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 212,920 shares during the period.

Stoneridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.