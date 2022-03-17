194,759 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 194,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,898,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,001,000. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV remained flat at $$100.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 768,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average of $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $100.04.

