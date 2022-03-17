1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $61,875.46 and approximately $54,907.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,765.45 or 0.06786211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,719.53 or 0.99922898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00040420 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

