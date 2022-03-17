22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XXII. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Dawson James raised their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.01.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after buying an additional 240,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 329,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 470.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 1,241,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at $3,285,000. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 22nd Century Group (XXII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.